Hererákkal küzd az ötszörös olimpiai bajnok Nathan Adrian
Súlyos betegséggel küzd az ötszörös olimpiai bajnok Nathan Adrian, aki Instagramon jelentette be, hogy hererákja van, és a tervek szerint a jövő héten már meg is műtik.
A 30 éves, Pekingben, Londonban és Rióban a 4x100-as gyorsváltó tagjaként, Londonban 100 gyorson, és Rióban a 4x100-as vegyesváltó tagjaként olimpiai bajnok Adrian hozzátette, hogy nem adja fel a célját, miszerint a 2020-as tokiói olimpián is induljon.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Life, like swimming the 100 free, can come at you hard and fast as you can’t always see who, or what, may be chasing you down. Recently, I went to the doctor as something didn’t seem quite right. At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn’t hurt. After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good. I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo! Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men’s health issues. I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need. As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned! But in all seriousness, I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable. I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support. I am scheduled for surgery early next week and will provide an update soon. #menshealth #testicularcancer #standuptocancer
„Az egészben annyi a pozitív, hogy időben felfedezték nálam a bajt, már megkezdték a kezelést, és a kilátások jók” – írta posztjában az amerikai.
Adrian öt olimpiai aranya mellett egy ezüstöt és két bronzot nyert, emellett nyolc vb-címe, illetve 3 vb-ezüstje és 2 vb-bronza van.
