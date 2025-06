Hivatalosan is nyugdíjazták Hosszú Katinkát

⏳ 3,598 Days Later... A New Era Begins 🏊‍♀️💥



From Katinka Hosszú’s iconic 2:06.12 in 2015 ➡️ to Summer McIntosh’s record-shattering 2:05.70 in 2025. The Women’s 200 I.M. World Record has a new name on it. 🇨🇦🔥 Two generations. One event. One historic breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/AR4KVg1QMd