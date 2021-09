Kiderült, mi van az új PlayStation 5 belsejében

So I got my hands on one of the updated CFI-1100B model PS5s. Full video (https://t.co/jCmJ1QuT2a) just went live but…



🔥 Rear exhaust temps are 3-5C higher

⚖️ Weighs 0.3 KG or 0.6 LBS less

🪨 Heatsink is SIGNIFICANTLY smaller

💨 Has a slightly redesigned fan

🔩 Upgraded stand pic.twitter.com/RYnLijakk6