A crossushi úgy lett trendi étel, hogy nem is létezik

Wanna get baked? 😙💨🍣 Check out this fatty: a flaky croissant topped with sesame seeds and stuffed with a piece of smoked salmon sushi with pickled ginger, wasabi and nori, served with soy sauce from @mrholmesbakehouse. This @dailyfoodfeed original comes from our NEW #SanFrancisco contributor @cyneats. Follow 👉@cyneats👈 for great eats throughout SF and beyond! 📷: @dailyfoodfeed @cyneats 📍: @mrholmesbakehouse #⃣: #dailyfoodfeed 👇 TAG YOUR FRIENDS 👇

A post shared by Jed's #DailyFoodFeed (@dailyfoodfeed) on Jun 1, 2015 at 3:39pm PDT