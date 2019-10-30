Díjat kapott Greta Thunberg, nem kért belőle
Kitüntette Greta Thunberget, a pillanatok alatt világhírűvé vált 16 éves svéd klímaaktivistát a Nordic Council nevű tekintélyes skandináv regionális együttműködési szervezet. Azaz kitüntette volna, de Thunberg nem fogadta el a díjat, mert szerinte inkább cselekvésre lenne szükség, mint újabb kitüntetésekre – írja a Guardian.
Thunberget Svédország és Norvégia is jelölte a Nordic Council éves környezetvédelmi díjára, amelyet egy stockholmi ünnepségen adtak volna át, de a lány helyett egy képviselője jelent meg, aki közölte, hogy Thunberg nem fogadja el a 350 ezer dán koronával (15,5 millió forinttal) járó elismerést.
A klímamozgalomnak nincs szüksége több díjra. Arra van szükségünk, hogy a politikusaink és a hatalommal rendelkező emberek hallgatni a friss, legjobb elérhető tudományra
– írta Thunberg később egy Instagram-bejegyzésben.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”
Bár azt írta, magát az elismerést óriási megtiszteltetésnek tartja, egyúttal kritizálta is a Nordic Council által összefogott északi országokat, amiért a klímabarát hírnevük ellenére nem tesznek eleget a klímaváltozás ellen.
Greta Thunberg az egy személyes iskolai sztrájkként induló, majd egy szempillantás alatt globális megmozdulássorozattá dagadó klímamozgalom legismertebb arca, szokatlanul keményen szól be bárkinek, aki szerinte nem tesz eleget a klímaváltozás ellen és a világ megmentéséért. A klímakrízist szintén súlyos problémának tartó tömegek inspiráló példaképként tekintenek rá, az egész mozgalomnak túlzó klímahisztit látók pedig a globális zöld baloldal ügynökének tartják. Személyéről és tevékenységéről ebben a cikkben írtunk részletesebben.
Klímaváltozás, környezettudatosság, fenntartható jövő.
Ezek nem csak trendi hívószavak, hanem a közös valóság, amiben mindannyian élünk. A Zöld Indexen mi is kiemelt figyelemmel foglalkozunk ezekkel a témákkal. Ha te is fontosnak tartod, hogy azoknak is élhető bolygójuk legyen, akik ma születnek, csatlakozz hozzánk a Zöld Indexen.
- Budapest, XVIII. kerület Benedek Elek utca 9.
-
- Alapterület m2 Szobák db Vételár
- Budapest, XI. kerület Felső határút 4.
-
- Alapterület m2 Szobák db Vételár
Rovataink a Facebookon