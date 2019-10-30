Díjat kapott Greta Thunberg, nem kért belőle

Klímaváltozás, környezettudatosság, fenntartható jövő.

Ezek nem csak trendi hívószavak, hanem a közös valóság, amiben mindannyian élünk. A Zöld Indexen mi is kiemelt figyelemmel foglalkozunk ezekkel a témákkal. Ha te is fontosnak tartod, hogy azoknak is élhető bolygójuk legyen, akik ma születnek, csatlakozz hozzánk a Zöld Indexen.