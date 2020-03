Újabb törpeoroszlánt fedeztek fel, de már kihalt

New paper today by Anna Gillespie, Mike Archer and Sue Hand @UNSW establishing new genus of #marsupial #lion: #LEKANELEOhttps://t.co/GjcHhYX5XN



Includes this great reconstruction by https://t.co/q6ILLYpmJq #paleoart #mammals #marsupials #Riversleigh pic.twitter.com/vi0PLBuoUl