The ALMA Director @Skaha_SMD , along with the regional partners, have decided to delay the proposal deadline for the ALMA Cycle 8 Call for Proposals to no earlier than 15:00 UT on May 19, 2020. https://t.co/jrBYxfeQPi pic.twitter.com/jqHI1aTs94