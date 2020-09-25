Eufrozina, Kende
David Attenborough saját oldalt indított az Instán, órákon belül több mint egymillióan csatlakoztak

2020.09.25. 17:16

A 94 éves Sir David Attenborough tegnap regisztrált az Instagramra. Mint elmondta, 

azért tettem meg ezt a lépést, mert, mint azt mindnyájan tudjuk, a világ bajban van. Az erdők lángolnak. A gleccserek olvadnak. A korallzátonyok haldoklanak. És a lista egyre hosszabb és hosszabb lesz.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.

A Life On Our Planet (@davidattenborough) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Az első poszt után szinte azonnal 200 ezer követője lett az oldalnak, ami délutánra 1,2 millióra kúszott fel. 

Ahogy a televíziós legenda fogalmazott,

bolygónk megmentése most a legnagyobb kommunikációs kihívás.

