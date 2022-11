Hangrobbanás, tűzgolyó: megsemmisült egy üstökös a Föld légkörében

A <1m object has struck🌍in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe #fireball. For just the 6th time, global #asteroid warning systems saw it pre impact, alerting #PlanetaryDefence experts where & when. 'Only' 6x, but this capability is rapidly improving#AsteroidImpact☄️ https://t.co/PMZi5f0m9q