Great start for our IBD webinar series. Next event on 17th of July.

Free registration https://t.co/PBUDxqKta1

CPD points @ACPGBI

"Case discussion in complex IBD surgery" IBD and Ileoanal Pouch Surgery Centre @ibdpouchsurgery @ChelwestFT

Thanks to all faculty and attendees pic.twitter.com/1T8v9drsWt