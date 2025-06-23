I wrote to my friends that everything was okay, but I was terrified that these might be the last moments of my life

Some write poetry, others do embroidery in the bomb shelter. The youngest children worry about what happens if they need to pee during an air raid. We spoke with Israeli children and teenagers, as well as a mental health professional and a psychiatrist, about how they cope mentally with the war in Israel.

Noa had a very strange dream on the night of June 12 to 13: she was driving to a friend's house, and just as she arrived, Iran attacked Israel. And from Thursday night to Friday morning, that's exactly what happened.

Noa is a 17-year-old girl, half Israeli, half Hungarian. Although she's generally aware of what's happening in Israel, she had no idea about the Iranian attack – just like most Israelis. She had attended school in Israel for several years and was visiting her former classmates near her grandmother's home. She was supposed to return to Budapest on Friday night. This was the first trip her parents allowed her to take alone.

Noa is not the fearful type and has already lived through several wars in Israel. She has the app on her phone that alerts her when she needs to go to a shelter, and she knows the difference between a mamad (a secure room inside homes) and a miklat (a communal bomb shelter).

On Thursday evening around seven, Noa met up with friends her age; most of them had just finished their final exams. They were having a great time, sipping wine and playing Just Dance – imitating the dance moves shown on the screen. Noa mostly just watched, since she's not exactly a dancing queen, but she did get up for „Waka Waka” and “Rasputin.”

Mom, Dad, I love you so much

At 10 p.m., a terrifying “EXTREME DANGER” message flashed on their screen—it was nothing like the usual alerts. It said that an Iranian attack was expected and that everyone should immediately get near a shelter. Fortunately, the house they were in had a mamad, so they stayed there during the first Iranian missile strike. In previous wars, people were told to stay in the shelter for ten minutes. With this Iranian attack, however, they were only allowed to come out if a new alert said it was safe.

Noa messaged her worried friends in Budapest, saying it was just a little adventure and everything was fine *, then got ready for bed. But then her friend's mother burst through the door, telling them to pack immediately: the girl's father, a soldier, had warned them they needed to leave Herzliya ASAP, as it could be a potential target.

For the next hour, Noa thought these might be the last moments of her life.

„I was terrified because I knew there were no shelters on the way. I called my mom and told her I was scared and didn't know what to do. She told me to just do what the mom with me says and that everything would be okay. But just as we got in the car, a new alert came about another attack. I didn't understand what was going on around me, and my phone was almost dead. So I just texted my mom: ‘I love you. Everything„ will be okay. But I want you and Dad to know that I love you both so much.'”

On what felt like the longest car ride of her life, Noa's whole life flashed before her eyes – the small arguments with her parents, the everyday sulking over exams. Everything she should've appreciated. Suddenly, she felt like a little girl again, far from her parents, who couldn't protect her. She only started to calm down once they arrived at the hotel, which had a spacious and well-equipped shelter.

What if I make the wrong decision?

The next day, friends of her parents took her in, and the following days passed in a somewhat surreal way: at night, they barely slept because of the missile attacks, but during the day, Noa played in the family's small pool with their three daughters, sunbathed, and even went to daily Pilates classes – one of the girls' friends had just become an instructor.

„Israelis try to make the most out of everything. They try to laugh at it all – social media was full of memes, like: ‘Iran won't kill me, but two more hours with my little brother in the mamad might.' I would've stayed in Israel, but I was worried about my parents, who were terrified back in Budapest. They told me that even though they wanted me to be with them, I could stay with my grandma if I wanted. But how can a 17-year-old make a decision like that? What if I make the wrong choice and it costs me my life? But I knew how much they were suffering without me.”

Noa was evacuated by the Hungarian government through Egypt, but the journey wasn't easy –especially since there are no bomb shelters along the six-hour route.

„I kept repeating to myself: Whatever is meant to happen, will happen. There's a higher chance our bus will crash than be hit by a missile. I decided that from now on, I won't worry about the future. I'll try to stay in the present. We can't control the future.”

I was anxious that my soldier children would be kidnapped

„We've gone into stand-by mode, like when we had small children – constantly on alert. We don't go on big grocery runs because we'd need to find a nearby shelter. I don't start cleaning the house, because we're saving our energy for what really matters. A dying person isn't polite, and doesn't waste time on meaningless tasks. And waiting for the air-raid siren is absurd – it's not like waiting for a vacation or a trip. Just because the siren finally goes off, nothing is actually resolved.”

This is how Ági Pettik describes the current situation.

The Jerusalem-based mental health professional is no stranger to the feeling of losing control over events.

„When my two older children were in the army, my greatest fear was that they would be kidnapped. If your child is injured, that's also terrible – but at least you can do something. But when you can't take any active steps, that's an extremely vulnerable feeling. My daughter was previously stationed at the very base that was the first to fall on October 7. There's even a great photo of us, with the base in the background.”

These days, she's not especially anxious – mainly because her children are now independent, and they don't have to care for an elderly relative either.

I have no influence over the events other than following civil defense instructions—and knowing that when we head to the shelter, our children are doing the same.

During the interview, we're watching the air raid unfold from Budapest. Their house doesn't have a mamad, so they go to a nearby miklat, a public bomb shelter – if they can get there within the allotted time, which is usually about a minute and a half. Just as Ági is describing what the shelter looks like, the siren blares from her phone's app, and she's already calling her partner, Gergő.

From Budapest, we follow the whole thing live via WhatsApp – as the street in Jerusalem heads toward the shelter, which turns out to be a youth club equipped with a piano, beanbags, and brightly painted walls. Mothers with children, elderly men, young people – not running, but walking briskly toward safety.

At the shelter, Ági is embroidering a storybook for her grandchild while immersing herself in the life stories of others. In the beginning, everyone brought lots of food and games, and there were lively storytelling sessions – about past wars, the lives of local shopkeepers, and their loved ones. A week later, the volume had been turned down, and most people now preferred to talk only with their own family. Ági and Gergő sit in the miklat with an elderly lady who comes alone because her husband has no legs and stays upstairs in their apartment. But when the air raid ends, she's the quickest to leave.

„October 7 marked the start of a new era: that was when we had to assess whether we were in actual mortal danger or not. I thought it through – if the Hamas guys came in, I wouldn't be able to boil tar, but like the women of Eger, I'd pour hot water on them from the balcony. And what I never understood about 1944 – ‘But why didn't they just leave?' – I finally understood after October 7. Because maybe you can leave, but what about your mother-in-law, your kid's partner, your cousin – what happens to them?”

In war, time doesn't move in a straight line

When an air raid siren goes off at work, Ági heads underground with a much more diverse group: Russian and Ukrainian Jews, Christian and Muslim Arabs, and recently, even Sri Lankan Buddhists.

„If you used a pipette to draw a single drop of this situation, you'd see clearly that none of us started a war – we're all just suffering through it together.”

Ági says the hardest part is for the young and the elderly.

„Most people need structure – be it kindergarten, school, or work. The moment you shatter that structure, the system becomes disoriented. Young people no longer meet at school, there's usually no phone signal in the shelters, so they can't chat with each other. Graduations are missed, no goodbyes to teachers or classmates. But closing the chapters of childhood and adolescence is an important part of growing up.”

„We're lucky, but still, for the past few years, I've felt like time is slipping past me. We're not moving forward linearly – we're sort of moving sideways. And still, we're lucky: in 1995, when rockets came from Lebanon, I could only send letters to Hungary. Now, I can video chat with my grandchild in Budapest whenever I want.”

You have to pee, and you can't leave the mamad

„Unfortunately, my room is the mamad,” begins nine-year-old Leah, “Everyone comes in there – my siblings, my mom, if she's home, my dad – and they sleep there or talk, and I can't sleep because of them.”

„But you usually sleep through the sirens, Leah,” her mom replies.

„No, I just pretend I'm sleeping so I don't make your life harder. I don't like the mamad. Anyone can come into my room, but I'm not allowed to just walk into their rooms.”

Leah was still in kindergarten during COVID, but due to the strict lockdowns, she already experienced what it's like to be home in pajamas on a random Tuesday afternoon.

She misses school, her friends, and especially having a routine. It's hard for her to keep track of which war started when. Today, she visited a friend – but it was the first time she did so since the start of the current conflict with Iran, as there are no shelters in their town, so it's dangerous to be out on the streets.

„Imagine Hungarian kids getting an annoying alarm, being scared they're going to die, and needing to poop or pee – and they can't leave. Or their sibling is snoring really loudly,” Leah explains, putting the situation into tangible terms.

A 15-year-old girl who wants to fight alongside dogs

Her older sister, Maya (15), is frustrated for different reasons. That afternoon, their mother pulled her out of the gym – her favorite place in town. Maya is passionate about movement. Before October 7, she danced; afterward, she switched to combat fitness, though she also enjoys running, weightlifting, and yoga. Many of her friends go to the same gym, which even has a spacious mamad (reinforced room). That's why she was especially upset when she had just started working out and her mom called her away.

It's annoying that she doesn't let me go anywhere on foot—she worries too much. Everything will be fine, especially since America is on our side.

Maya is also annoyed that there's no milk and that school never officially ended—they didn't get report cards, and even though it's technically vacation now, they can't plan anything. Although she still has three years before she's drafted, she's already preparing for military service. She had planned to attend a prep camp in June.

„I love dancing, but what matters more to me is having a career in the army – not just making coffee for 40-year-old guys. I want to fight. I'd like to be a pilot, or there's a unit that fights with dogs – I can totally see myself there. That's why I do combat fitness, which is all about suffering: you run, crawl, lift, sweat. You're alive.”

Writing poetry in the shelter

Eighteen-year-old Ariel is both elated and angry. He's excited because he just completed his final high school exam before our conversation, and after the interview, he's going to celebrate with friends. But he's angry at the Netanyahu government – he believes getting involved in a war with Iran was a mistake. While most of his friends are joining the army, Ariel is exempt for medical reasons, and he doesn't mind. He supports conscientious objectors and feels his own path is more useful: he plans to help people with disabilities and later study at a European university.

Ariel says if his grandmother – who immigrated from Romania to Israel – were still alive, she wouldn't be silent now.

„There's a fucking genocide happening in Gaza, and Israeli society doesn't see it. I condemn all war crimes. I hope the Iranian regime falls, but it won't be because of Israel. We're all suffering because certain politicians want to drench the world in blood for their own interests.”

Ariel is terrified the conflict will escalate into World War III. During rocket attacks, he retreats to a corner of the shelter and writes poems about the war. He might publish them one day.

The teacher who couldn't go back to teaching after October 7

On Friday at dawn, Dóra received the alert and immediately placed her two-year-old son into a baby carrier. She threw some clothes onto their 9- and 11-year-old daughters, while her husband put the dog on a leash. Little Dani was sleeping peacefully – until they entered the miklat, where everyone was shouting and panicking. That's when the three kids got truly scared. They had been in shelters before, but this time was different.

„With earlier rockets, we just shrugged – we knew the Yemenis had remembered us today, check. But everyone shit themselves over Iran.”

Everyone immediately started analyzing how Iranian rockets had 400-kilo warheads and could cause massive damage. The children heard it too: the little one cried, the older ones turned their heads in fear. I took a deep breath and tried to act like everything was fine.

Dóra and her family moved to Israel six years ago, before COVID. In the past years, they've gone from funeral to funeral, losing countless friends and neighbors. Their older daughter's teacher hid in a kibbutz shelter with her parents, and when they came out, their house was gone – and so were their neighbors. The teacher wrote a letter to the school and her students saying she couldn't teach anymore.

Fine, then we'll survive here

This time it wouldn't be like after October 7, where they just waited – Dóra thought they'd go home to Budapest immediately. But by then, the airports had already closed.

„I couldn't believe I was here again with my three kids, rockets flying overhead. Fine, then we'll survive here.”

As a mother, she's especially careful not to let the kids feel how serious things really are.

„After a few days it became clear: I have to sleep or I'll fall apart. I need to clear my head – so I take the dog out. He's basically my therapist. But there were times I said I was going for a walk and just lay down in the car for fifteen minutes of sleep – because we'd been waking up multiple times a night for eight days straight.”

Dóra tries to reframe the situation for the kids:

„Isn't it great Dad works from home? No school, Mom cooks tasty meals, we're all together.”

„If they ask about the situation, we try to talk about it in a way that doesn't make them hate anyone—that doesn't make the world seem black and white.”

“You won't be able to stop the wave of patients”

We speak with Judit Weisz after her night shift. She works at a psychiatric ward in a Tel Aviv public hospital, treating, among others, survivors of sexual trauma. She also has a private practice. Luckily, she had a quiet night – and for the first time in a week, no rockets overnight.

Israeli hospitals shifted into emergency mode just hours after the Iranian attack began: non-critical patients were immediately sent home, most inpatient departments moved underground, and outpatient care was moved online. Emergency departments remain on high alert: if a mass of wounded arrive, a dedicated psychiatric wing is opened immediately.

For now, the emergency rooms are quiet. The threat level is so high that only the most severe cases go to the hospital – sheltering along the way is no simple task.

„Most of the people who come in were brought by ambulance straight from a bombing site. If someone's home is blown up, or their car destroyed, their priority is rebuilding the basic conditions for survival – they're not going to ER for psychological help. If someone is having an acute stress reaction – like insomnia or anxiety – they'll most likely stay home. For now, the crisis hotlines are burning up, and we're using teletherapy to try to support patients. But once the attacks end, the hospital won't be able to handle the flood of patients that's coming.”

Although psychiatry operates based on clear diagnostic criteria and therapeutic guidelines, Dr. Weisz says that since October 7, each individual case has had to be reassessed.

In this situation, not being afraid isn't normal

„The situation we're living in is, unfortunately, not normal. That means we have to redefine what ‘normal' behavior and emotional reaction even mean. If, for example, we're afraid to go outside, if we find it harder to concentrate on work, if we jump out of bed because an ambulance – not even a rocket siren—goes off under our window, that technically isn't a normal reaction. But because it affects such a large portion of the population, most clinicians no longer view it as pathological”.

If my patient can't sleep during or even after the bombings, I can't say their insomnia is abnormal. If they're terrified they won't wake up during an air raid because of their medication, or if they refuse anti-anxiety meds because a certain level of anxiety helps them stay alert and responsive – I have to help them in a different way.

Providing care takes on a new shape when we, the doctors and therapists, are also part of the crisis. „Even in Hungary, I still flinch when I hear a siren. I can't honestly say to my patient: let's look at your trauma together – as if it were just theirs. The trauma belongs to all of us now. My apartment could be bombed too, my loved ones could be hurt. I'm mourning the dead too. I fear for people too. This changes the language of therapy, its entire framework.”

According to Dr. Weisz, in this current situation, not being afraid is what would be abnormal – but life still continues between the sirens.

„We're living in a kind of everyday emergency. Since October 7, I've also been in a kind of dissociative state. I can't allow myself to fully feel certain emotions – because if I did, I wouldn't be able to do my work.”

She's still working with survivors from the kibbutzim and, following the 2023 Hamas attack, provided intensive support to those directly affected by the terror attacks – their families and those who were displaced.

You find strength even when you think you've run out

Dr. Weisz avoids using the term post-traumatic stress disorder to describe the current situation. PTSD is when someone gets stuck in a traumatic memory, constantly reliving it while trying to escape it.

„This is more like intra-traumatic stress syndrome – because the trauma hasn't ended. It's been ongoing since October 7.”

„In the case of PTSD, a fundamental part of treatment is restoring the patient's sense of safety—but right now that's impossible, because objectively, no one is safe. Alongside the constant threat, the media also continually traumatizes us; everywhere you turn, there's loss, death, and grief. You wake up in the morning to announcements about how many soldiers have died, interviews with their parents, former teachers, lovers, siblings. On television, all you see are blown-up buildings. It's overwhelming for everyone.”

And how do people cope with all this? There's enormous solidarity in society—people help each other wherever they can.

After October 7, I thought we'd break down within a month, but human resilience is much stronger. As a professional, what surprises me is that you find strength even when you think you have none left.

The psychiatrist herself tries to swim in the sea as much as possible, although recently she's felt some anxiety about what would happen if she gets called into the hospital after a bombing and is late.

„But I'll get out of the water and keep going with my work.”