Baloldali kormányfőkkel találkoztak az MSZP társelnökei

Have you missed the #PESCongress?

Check our resolution "Leading Europe through change":

- English: https://t.co/9MlYdfxsCe

- French: https://t.co/p1iO9dktsT

- German: https://t.co/dr3YBZDfo4

- Spanish: https://t.co/iUsRXVXPYB#Progressives4change pic.twitter.com/NjuoPQ00qR