The Tokyo underground is a separate world of its own

Peter Hapak, the renowned New York-based photographer created his new series as a result of an intensive masterclass with Jim Goldberg and Alessandra Sanguinetti in Tokyo.

It was organized by Magnum Photos and Yumi Goto, the celebrated editor and curator also supported the creative process with her exceptional mentorship.

Hapak also photographed a Polaroid series in Tokyo as well.

"I spend most of my time in a studio environment, and the Tokyo workshop was the opposite of that, as it was based on the foundations of documentary and report photography," says Peter Hapak. "Jim Goldberg and Alessandra Sanguinetti held the program whom I respect very much, and they rarely take part in similar events; it also made it a special experience for me to be able to participate in the work." (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

"Fifteen photographers attended the workshop and everyone had to apply with a clear concept. The first day started with a consultation where everyone could say how they would like to approach the topic they chose. The afternoons and evenings were spent taking pictures and in the morning we sorted and evaluated the collections at a round-table discussion for each individual. " (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

"From these conversations it shaped up who should start to focus on what, which elements will they add to their topics, and what should they pay more attention to. After the fifth day, everyone presented a portfolio of 15-20 images." (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

"Alessandra and Jim gave us the best piece of kisk-off advice: try to think small, even though we are in one of the biggest cities in the world. That we shouldn’t try to show everything but focus on the individual." (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

"That we should be able to make something personal to be seen. To stay in one place and examine at the topic from there." (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

"It was a very special experience, even if I arrived from New York, another big city." (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

"Everything was very neat, clean and organized in Tokyo, while people were disciplined and restrained - at least on the outside." (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

"Many of the faces are covered with a mask, so mimics disappear, often you’re seeing eyes only, nevertheless ones that are focusing on a phone, or staring far into the distance." (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

“As if the milieu was mechanized, there was something unearthly in it, because I often missed the usual, and perhaps important, emotional manifestations.” (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

“This could be felt almost everywhere, and this, I think, is a kind of protection… turning to the inner self.” (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

"Once again, I faced that there are the same goals, pains and joys elsewhere, people are just as vulnerable, and they’re trying to settle their lives, only the cover is a whole lot different. It was interesting how the space collects lives, destinies, and for me, these images are as if they were taken from the set of a theater piece." (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

“The sense of experience was essential, and what was an important recognition again that the more you see, the more you know, and the more you can filter out the elements that are important to you, then show them in an individual way.” (Fotó: Hapák Péter)

What is Onepage: Onepage.space is a filesharing service that automatically creates preview images of uploaded pictures and videos, even of those which would otherwise require special software (such as Photoshop) to open.



The responsive web page created in this way can be personalized, and the sender can upload a logo and wallpaper. They may also choose a font, a background colour, and add comments/descriptions to their content they create.



Before downloading, recipients can view and select the files that have been shared with them - even on their phone. No downloads are required to use it, while a presentation or a portfolio can be put together in minutes. Onepage.space might be especially attractive to those who work with photos and graphics and it's important for them to present and share their work on a high standard platform.