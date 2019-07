Megkínoztak és megöltek egy katonatisztet Venezuelában

#29J @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @marcorubio @VP @AmbJohnBolton @SecPompeo @Almagro_OEA2015 @UNHumanRights @hrw Cap. RAFAEL ACOSTA was murdered by DGCIM they tortured him so badly that during the audience he could barely speak, but whispered HELP. Maduro can only be removed by force pic.twitter.com/X8OoiUNPti