Több ejtőernyős is megsérült egy katonai gyakorlaton Amerikában

Shout out to your #USArmy's @25thID paratroopers. Leaving home in AK for Camp Shelby, MS with minimal notice on an Emergency Deployment exercise.



Then they jump out of helicopters for 3 weeks. #InOurBoots #WhyNotYou



Is work life getting dull? https://t.co/bgl6twggRl pic.twitter.com/BDttbNHpxj