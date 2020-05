Medvék járják Tallinn utcáit

Day 58 of #StayTheFHome. A day of not only both work and language class, but also one of following the news about a #bear 🐻 and its cub(s) in the #Haabersti district of #Tallinn. Hopefully the teddies can be relocated to safety soon. #PüsiKodus #StayHomehttps://t.co/bqQLCFCTyl