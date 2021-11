Szuperzsinagógát avattak Máramarosszigeten

During the #Hallel #RoshChodesh prayer in #Sighet #Romania by Satmar Chasidim spending this Shabbos w/Satmar Grand Rebbe Aron to inaugurate the Shul on the same spot of old historic Shul of #Sighet where founding Rabbi’s of the #Siget #Satmar dynasty served for many generations. pic.twitter.com/XQddOodW5G