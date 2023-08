Passengers were forced to evacuate a #Delta Boeing 757 (N767DL) after it landed at #Atlanta today at 5:37 p.m. Flight #DL1437 took off from #Richmond. The left main gear tire blew during landing, which sparked a fire.



🎥 ©Mike Russell | 📷 ©Bruce Campbell | ©Jean Druckenmiller pic.twitter.com/5libGzQtT7