Két nőt és egy gyermeket lőtt le egy ámokfutó Memphisben, majd öngyilkos lett

LOCATED: Mavis Christian Jr., was found dead. Police believe he turned the gun on himself.



More from MPD: On November 19, 2023, at 3:31 a.m., officers located who is believed to

be the suspect, Mavis Christian Jr., inside the white Chevrolet Malibu in the 3000 Block of Alta… pic.twitter.com/KGIQfWpQjH