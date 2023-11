Bányabaleset történt Dél-Afrikában, több halálos áldozat is van

At least 11 miners died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, North West, when a cage plunged down a shaft after a cable snapped last night. NUM's Masibulele Naki says they're concerned about how shafts are examined by mines.



