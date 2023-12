Súlyos baki történt Kelet-Szibériában, befagyott folyón landolt egy repülőgép

🇷🇺✈️ RUSSIAN PLANE LANDS ON FROZEN RIVER BY MISTAKE -PROSECUTORS (Reuters)



A Soviet-era Antonov-24 aircraft carrying 30 passengers landed on a frozen river near an airport in Russia's far east on Thursday because of pilot error, transport prosecutors said.



The Polar Airlines… https://t.co/gvEmxIeRqf pic.twitter.com/DfitTXicOI