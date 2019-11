Why it's time to ditch the 'OK Boomer' meme (The Guardian)

‘OK Boomer’ Marks the End of Friendly Generational Relations (New York Times)

My 'OK boomer' comment in parliament symbolised exhaustion of multiple generations (The Guardian)

Boomers for millennials: why people in their 50s and 60s are telling their peers to pipe down (The Guardian)

Why are the baby boomers desperate to make millennials hate ourselves? (The Guardian)

Confessions of a baby boomer: we weren’t that lucky, but we were stupid (The Guardian)

How the baby boomers broke America (Politico)

The Terrible Twenties (Newsweek)

Proceeding With Caution (Time)

Trash That Baby Boom (Washington Post)

“OK, Boomer” Isn’t Disparaging The Boomers, Per Se; It’s A Valid Criticism of Their Unwillingness To Listen (Metro)

I'm a Baby Boomer, and I'm Fine With 'OK Boomer' (Newsweek)

OK Kids. This Boomer Has Had Enough. (Bloomberg)