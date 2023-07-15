Henrik, Roland, Örkény
EUR 374,33 Ft USD 333,39 Ft GBP 436,47 Ft BUX 51 855 Ft OTP 12 290 Ft MOL 3 096 Ft
18 °C
33 °C

Napközben strand, este buli − nincs megállás az EFOTT-on

Karip Tímea (képszerkesztő)
2023.07.15. 08:48
Hétvégére még többen érkeznek a Velencei-tó partjára, ahol vasárnap reggelig tart a mulatás. Pénteken az EFOTT Legends produkcióban többek között Nagy Feró és a Neoton Família is színpadra állt.
A galéria indításához kattintson a képre.

Napközben strand, este buli − nincs megállás az EFOTT-on

Hétvégére még többen érkeznek a Velencei-tó partjára, ahol vasárnap reggelig tart a mulatás. Pénteken az EFOTT Legends produkcióban többek között Nagy Feró és a Neoton Família is színpadra állt.
Karip Tímea (képszerkesztő)
2023.07.15. 08:48