- Kultúr
- efott2023
- efott
- sukoró
- neoton família
- karácsony jános
- zalatnay sarolta
- bsw
- nagy feró
- schoblocher barbara
Napközben strand, este buli − nincs megállás az EFOTT-on
Hétvégére még többen érkeznek a Velencei-tó partjára, ahol vasárnap reggelig tart a mulatás. Pénteken az EFOTT Legends produkcióban többek között Nagy Feró és a Neoton Família is színpadra állt.
Retró Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Az unikornisok pénteken is velünk voltak Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Mély víz Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
A Magyar Táncművészeti Egyetem sátránál több előadást is megnézhettek az érdeklődők Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Na de mit adtak nekünk a rómaiak? Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Eladó a menyasszony! Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Neoton Família Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Schoblocher Barbara Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Nagy Feró Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Karácsony János Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
BSW Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Zalatnay Sarota Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Interjúban Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index
Fotó: Karip Tímea / Index