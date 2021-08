Nagyon fontos nap a kedd a Boeing űrhajójának

🚀🌟 In two days, @BoeingSpace's Starliner spacecraft will launch to the @Space_Station! Weather is currently 60% "GO" for liftoff.



Starliner is scheduled to dock to the orbiting laboratory on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at about 1:37 p.m. ET: https://t.co/4u8v2sU0Ij pic.twitter.com/GRnfa5RECz