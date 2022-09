Új naprendszert fedeztek fel, amelyben ismeretlen életet keresnek

A new super-Earth on the edge - SPECULOOS-2c or LP 890-9c. The hot super-Earth LP 890-9b was discovered by the amazing @NASA_TESS. SPECULOOS follow-up revealed an even more intriguing world: SPECULOOS-2c. What's it like at the edge? paper lead @LaetitiaDelrez #SPECULOOS pic.twitter.com/gyy2Y85YDZ