    Talán a legklasszabb dolog, ami tavaly Budapesttel történt, az a Szabadság híd lezárása volt. Vagyis hát mit lezárása - megnyitása! Történt ugyanis, hogy felújították a villamospályát a hídon, s ha már nem hajthattak át rajta a fővárosiak kocsival, akkor inkább odamentek táncolni, zenélni, jógázni, piknikezni.

    A dolog annyira pompásan sikerült, hogy a Valyo – Város és Folyó Egyesület kampányt indított, hogy idén nyáron minden hétvégén zárják le az autós forgalom elől a hidat, és nyissák meg azt köztérként. A legszebb az egészben, hogy a főpolgármester sem zárkózott el az ötlettől. 

    A kampány részeként egy grafikai pályázatot is hirdettek. A szabályok meglehetősen kötetlenek, igaz a zsűri kegyetlennek ígérkezik, és már a leadási határidő sincs messze: április 1-ig várják a műveket. Szóval aki szeretné népszerűsíteni az amúgy is egyre népszerűbb Szabihidat, és van néhány jó ötlete, gyorsan dobjon össze valamit. A részletek a Valyo honlapján és a Facebook-eseménynél olvashatók.

    Amikor tegnap Szilli Tamás kollégát összehozta az RTL Fókusz Pumped Gabóval, elkísértem, mert kora délután szépen sütött a nap, és mert kíváncsi voltam élőben a jelenségre. Főleg, miután pár órával korábban feltett magáról egy videót az internetre, amin a méltán népszerű Semjén Zsolt egyik versét szavalja gyúrás közben. És ha már ott voltam, nekiszegeztem a kínzó kérdést, amire ebéd közben kerestük a választ: vajon hogy kell kiejteni a műsora címét? Ha Önben is felmerült már ez a fontos probléma, feltétlenül nézze meg Gabó válaszát! 

    A Trónok harca régóta bőven több egy szimpla fantasysorozatnál, amit jól mutat, hogy csak az HBO-széria zenéjével arénákat töltenek meg. Az egyik nagy kedvenc a Castamere-i esők című dal, ami a gaz Lannisterek házi himnusza, és általában akkor hallható, amikor valamelyik szemétláda (Jamie, Cersei, Joffrey, Tywin stb.) éppen átkozottul csúnya dolgot művel a képernyőn.

    A Trónok harca-show-t nemrég tartották meg a Los Angeles-i Forumban, ahol a Castamere-i esők előadásához csatlakozott Serj Tankian, a System of a Down énekese. És Tankian olyan átéléssel adta elő a dalt, mintha saját maga döfte volna a kést az ifjú Starkné terhes hasába.

    Nagyon reméljük, hogy az HBO gyorsan kapcsol, és azonnal berángatja a stúdióba Tankiant, hogy rendes felvétel is készüljön ebből a verzióból, amit aztán szépen használjanak is fel a következő évadban.

    Érdekesség, hogy a sorozatban ezt a dalt a The National énekese, Matt Berninger adta elő, méghozzá legalább annyira erősen, mint Tankian.

    Az ember már csak legyint, amikor felbukkan egy újabb dinoszaurusz méretű aligátor valamelyik amerikai golfpályán, hogy a kameráknak pózoljon.

    Az viszont már egészen új helyzet, amikor egy hüllő elfogyasztja a játék egyik kellékét. Ez történt a hétvégén egy floridai golfpályán, ahol az aligátor békésen sütkérezett, amikor fejbe találta egy labda. Ezt már nem hagyhatta annyiban, úgyhogy rövid mérlegelés után bekapta a labdát, majd kényelmesen befarolt vele a vízbe. 

    Más kérdés, hogy a golfozók valószínűleg szándékosan szórakoztak az állattal, úgyhogy meg is érdemlik, hogy hüllőétek lett a labdájukból. 