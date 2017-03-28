Nehogy azt higgye, hogy a kilenc pár kézi súlyzón egyensúlyozó fickó ennek a videónak a hőse
Kit érdekel az egyensúlybajnok fitnesszguru, amikor a háttérben
When someone tells you the sky is the limit?🙌🙏 . Peep my grandpa draining shots🏀 . . . .@str8arm .. . . .#frontlever#hspu#rawcalisthenics#rawmovement#npcprep#life#ﬁt#crossfit#dedication#motivation#mensfitness#calisthenics#gurucertified#vegasmuscle#streetliftingusa#abs#tattoos#beardedmen#aesthetics#bosubal#fitness#ootd#happy#fit#str8arm#calisthenics#and1calisthenics
Rovataink a facebookon