It's never been done. But I'm going to try. January 6th 2018 I'll leave the UK and run a marathon in every country in the world. 🏃🏼🌍 I hope to raise £250,000 throughout the 18 month journey. Please get involved and share the expedition. If you can spare a small amount of money the charity @prostatecanceruk will be very grateful. If you want to run with me sign up online nickbutter.com ---------- Please donate here https://www.gofundme.com/runningtheworld

