Hide the Pain Harold aka. András Arató: The living meme

2019.09.05. 15:58 Módosítva: 2019.09.05. 16:12

András Arató was a well-respected electronic engineer before retirement, but he was accidentally launched into international fame when pictures from an innocent stock photo session were turned into memes that quickly swept across the world.

Watch our profile of the 72-year-old Hungarian internet phenomenon, Hide the Pain Harold:

