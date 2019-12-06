Miklós
-5 °C
-2 °C
Index - In English In English Eng

Probably the biggest tube you have ever seen

Lengyel-Szabó Péter
Simor Dániel
2019.12.06. 18:54

A független újságírás védettséget jelent, hogy a hatalom nem csinálhat velünk azt, amit csak akar.

Támogass te is!

 The 146-ton giant tower will be used for plastic production in MOL's polyol plant currently under construction in Tiszaújváros, but first, it still has to travel 230 kilometres on the roads of Hungary. The 96-metre-long rig only moves at night, its top speed is 30 km/h, and it is escorted by 20 people. The column arrived at the Gönyű dock on Wednesday, and it is scheduled to reach its destination on Saturday morning.

Support the independent media!

The English section of Index is financed from donations.

Support Index
15%
Wéber Gábor Forma-1 a 21. században
5990 Ft
5092 Ft
15%
Gimesi Dóra, Jeli Viktória, Tasnádi István, Vészits Andrea Időfutár 8. - A visszazökkent idő
3490 Ft
2967 Ft