Probably the biggest tube you have ever seen

The 146-ton giant tower will be used for plastic production in MOL's polyol plant currently under construction in Tiszaújváros, but first, it still has to travel 230 kilometres on the roads of Hungary. The 96-metre-long rig only moves at night, its top speed is 30 km/h, and it is escorted by 20 people. The column arrived at the Gönyű dock on Wednesday, and it is scheduled to reach its destination on Saturday morning.

Support the independent media! The English section of Index is financed from donations. Support Index