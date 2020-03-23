Coronavirus in Hungary: Number of cases nearly doubles over the weekend

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary nearly doubled over the weekend, jumping to 167 by Monday morning from Friday's 85.

Eighteen people tested positive on Saturday, followed by 28 on Sunday, and the Hungarian government's coronavirus website informs that a further 36 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 by Monday morning. Except for nationalities, the website releases no information on individual cases since the 19th patient was diagnosed - of the 167 total registered cases, 153 are Hungarian, 10 are Iranian, and there is one person from the UK, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan each.

On Saturday, the recovery of nine people was announced, all in all, 16 people have been released from the hospital in Hungary after testing negative.

Three people died of the virus over the weekend, two Hungarian women (65 and 75 years old) have died on Saturday, and an "old, chronically ill man" was the seventh victim of COVID-19 in Hungary on Sunday, as the website informed, bringing the total to seven.

There are 101 people in quarantine in hospitals, and authorities have taken 5515 samples. According to the latest information from the government's coronavirus task force, nearly 4000 people are in compulsory home quarantine.

