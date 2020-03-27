Hungary goes into lockdown against coronavirus

This is a breaking news story, our article is being updated.

The Hungarian government issued a lockdown for two weeks, starting on Saturday. Between 28 March and 11 April, people in Hungary will only be allowed to leave their homes for purposes of work and basic necessities.

The stay-at-home order was announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during his interview given to Hungarian public media on Friday. The government decree is already out.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, markets, and drugstores will remain open, but according to information on the government's Facebook page, senior citizens above 65 will only be allowed to visit these between 9 in the morning and noon every day, while others will be banned from entering during this time.

In public places, an obligatory 1.5-metre distance must be kept from others.

"The restrictions introduced so far were effective," Viktor Orbán told public radio, adding that Hungarians were disciplined and they reduced the number of social contacts to the tenth of what it was before. Orbán said that this is expressly not a lockdown when "not even a fly is allowed to leave the house."

The decree states that all shall minimize the number of social contacts they make to the absolute minimum, and keep a 1.5-metre distance from others in public, even on public transportation. Only employees are allowed to be in places of hospitality services - food delivery and takeout orders are still possible. Leaving your home is possible for the following purposes:

Work,

Taking children to daycare services,

Fulfilling medical needs,

Individual sports activities and recreational walks,

Weddings and funerals,

Shopping for groceries, medication, pet food, drugstore items, tobacco, and fuel,

Administrative procedures that require personal presence,

Walking pets and caring for animals,

Parental rights and obligations,

Religious activities

Hairdressing and manicures,

Cleaning, and hygienic services,

Car and bicycle repair services,

Veterinary services,

Postal, shipping, banking, financial, and insurance services.