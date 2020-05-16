Stay-at-home order in Budapest to be lifted

We have won the first battle against the pandemic,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced in a video message on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon. Orbán thanked the citizens for their discipline and announced that

the number of infections is declining in Budapest too, therefore, the government will lift the stay-at-home order in the city.

Restrictions will be eased in Budapest with a two-week delay to the countryside, but Orbán said that his talks with several experts on Saturday morning reassured him that they managed to beat the epidemic back in Budapest as well.

Responsible behaviour and keeping a proper distance from others is still key, Orbán warned, asking the mayor of Budapest and district mayors not to underestimate the risks of the virus and to pay special attention to retirement homes.

Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony welcomed the government's decision in his Facebook post, asking the government not to underestimate the risks of the virus and to pay special attention to hospitals, where, according to the mayor, there were more infections than in retirement homes.

The stay-at-home order was implemented on 28 March, and it was originally intended to last only two weeks, but in the end, the government had to extend it indefinitely, reviewing its necessity on a weekly basis. The restrictions were first lifted in the countryside at the beginning of May, leaving the capital and its agglomeration, Pest county under lockdown. The opening of the latter and the further relaxation of regulations in the countryside was announced on Friday and will be effective on Monday. In his video message, the Prime Minister did not specifically say when the new rules concerning Budapest would enter into effect.

The decree on reopening Budapest is yet to be released, we will update our article as soon as that happens.