Elsötétíti az eget a sáskajárás Iránban

🇮🇷 #IRAN – A large swarm of locusts is about to enter Iran

⚠️ So far, locusts have infected 170,000 hectares of land in seven provinces.

Video documenting a swarm in the Fars province, Sunday May 3, 2020