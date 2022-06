2035-től már csak elektromos autót vehetünk az EU-ban

✅Adoption of the new CO2 emission standards for cars & vans! 🚗🚚



We need ambitious measures to reach our climate targets and make the green transition work.#RenewEurope welcomes 100% CO2 reduction for cars and vans by 2035!



📰Read more: https://t.co/yvsjopoZI0 pic.twitter.com/12wfuOdNWY