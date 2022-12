Meghalt az uralkodócsalád utolsó élő szimbóluma, a hawaii hercegnő

Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the "last princess" of Hawaiʻi, has died at 96.



Her grandfather was in line to the Hawaiian throne when U.S. plantation owners and Marines deposed and arrested Queen Liliʻuokalani in a coup, leading to the U.S. annexation of Hawaiʻi. pic.twitter.com/TjuTcpDkAm