Katasztrófafilmbe illő jelenetek játszódtak le az Egyesült Államokban

In the state of #Vermont, #USA, #heavyrains resulted in the worst #flooding in the last 12 years. From July 9 to 11, 230 mm of rain fell in some places in just 38 hours (the climatic norm for July is 105 mm).



On July 10, the water level in the #Winuski River rose by more than… pic.twitter.com/tS1GE8LQOP