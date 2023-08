Több halálos áldozatot is szedett a Doksuri tájfun Kínában

China- #Chongqing- #Jianging, surrounded by mountains, experienced a sudden flash flood near a tourist attraction.

To escape the danger, tourists clung to trees in the water. The rest of #Sichuan remains dry.#rain #Typhoon #Beijing #洪水 #台风 #杜苏芮 #暴雨 #china #Doksuri… pic.twitter.com/GRPqaQXtry