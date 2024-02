🇾🇪🇬🇧 - Sky News Arabia claims that the British bulk carrier Rubymar, damaged by the Houthis, sank due to fire & damage sustained.



There is no other confirmation yet. If confirmed, it would be the first ship sunk by the Houthis since the start of the campaign.



