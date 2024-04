Three stories



🔴 Rishi Sunak has failed to rule out holding a general election in July, as speculation remains rife over the timing of the national vote https://t.co/NUts0eYD6O

🔴 UK to develop hypersonic missiles to catch up with China and Russia by 2030 https://t.co/Gb6JRXD0xJ… pic.twitter.com/1jTD5GU86o