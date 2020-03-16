A Trónok Harca Tormundja is koronavírusos
A Trónok Harcában a Vadak egyik vezérét, Óriásölő Tormundot alakító Kristofer Hivju is koronavírusos, írja a norvég színész az Instagram oldalán.
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
A poszt szerint jól van, csupán enyhe megfázásos tünetei vannak, de családjával együtt önkéntes karanténba vonulnak ameddig szükséges. Mint írja, vannak emberek, akikre sokkal nagyobb veszélyt jelent a vírus, ezért mindenkit arra kér, hogy legyen rendkívül óvatos, és tegyen meg mindent a vírus terjedése ellen.
Norvégiában a kezdeti visszafogottság után már szigorúbb intézkedések vannak érvényben. Mostanra bezártak az iskolák, az éttermek, és önkéntes karanténba vonult a királyi pár is.
A koronavírus a hírességeket sem kíméli, korábban Tom Hanks, és Idris Elba jelentette be, hogy elkapta a vírust.
- Budapest, IV. kerület Erzsébet utca 46.
-
- Alapterület m2 Szobák db Vételár
- Budapest, XIV. kerület Bosnyák utca 14.
-
- Alapterület m2 Szobák db Vételár
Rovataink a Facebookon