Bolondok napja: az emlékezetes átveréseket inkább olvasni szeretjük, mint átélni

It's #AprilFoolsDay, also known as Huntegowk or Gowk Day in Scotland. Traditionally, bairns would play 'Hunt the Gowk' (cuckoo, fool).



Tomorrow is Preen-tail Day when paper tails inscribed with messages are attached to the backs of unsuspecting victims. Better keep an eye oot!