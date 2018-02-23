Alfréd
Conor McGregor visszatér a UFC-be

-kg-
2018.02.23. 11:17

Instagramon jelentette be a 29 éves Conor McGregor, hogy visszatérne a UFC-be. Sőt, az ír ketrecharcos már azt is közölte, hogy bedobta a nevét a UFC szervezőinél, mint Max Halloway lehetséges helyettese a március 3-i, Frankie Edgar elleni UFC 222-meccsre, de végül nem őt, hanem Brian Ortegát választották beugrónak a Cris Cyborg, Jana Kunyickaja szupermeccs melletti rangadóra.

Az Instagram-posztban azt is elmondja McGregor, hogy állítólag ilyen rövid idő alatt nem tudott a UFC elég pénzt összeszedni ahhoz, hogy őt indítsa, de a visszatérése ettől csak csúszik, nem marad el.

Korábban az is felmerült, hogy ketrecharcban tartanák meg a tavaly augusztusi Floyd Mayweather elleni bokszmeccs visszavágóját, Mayweather el is kezdett ketrecharcos edzéseket venni, de konkrétum még nincs az ügyben.

