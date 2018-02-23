Conor McGregor visszatér a UFC-be
Instagramon jelentette be a 29 éves Conor McGregor, hogy visszatérne a UFC-be. Sőt, az ír ketrecharcos már azt is közölte, hogy bedobta a nevét a UFC szervezőinél, mint Max Halloway lehetséges helyettese a március 3-i, Frankie Edgar elleni UFC 222-meccsre, de végül nem őt, hanem Brian Ortegát választották beugrónak a Cris Cyborg, Jana Kunyickaja szupermeccs melletti rangadóra.
I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need. I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ™
Az Instagram-posztban azt is elmondja McGregor, hogy állítólag ilyen rövid idő alatt nem tudott a UFC elég pénzt összeszedni ahhoz, hogy őt indítsa, de a visszatérése ettől csak csúszik, nem marad el.
Korábban az is felmerült, hogy ketrecharcban tartanák meg a tavaly augusztusi Floyd Mayweather elleni bokszmeccs visszavágóját, Mayweather el is kezdett ketrecharcos edzéseket venni, de konkrétum még nincs az ügyben.
