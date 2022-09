Öt aszteroida közelíti meg a Földet, van, amelyik potenciálisan veszélyes

Our #DARTMission will crash into a non-hazardous asteroid on purpose on Sept. 26 as the world's 1st planetary defense test. But how will we know it worked? To find out, we visited @LowellObs, one of many observatories globally that will monitor the impact. https://t.co/TJn4hq8QKW pic.twitter.com/vAJlUUU3Ax