CEU signs cooperation agreement with Technical University of Munich
CEU and the Technical University of Munich signed a cooperation agreement that concerns joint academic curricular activities and three dual appointments in the fields of politics, society and technology.
Today, CEU and @TU_Muenchen signed an agreement creating a far-reaching academic partnership conditional on CEU’s ability “to continue granting US academic degrees in Hungary.” https://t.co/zG7jmgczwV pic.twitter.com/iFlymoM9wD— Central European U (@ceuhungary) May 7, 2019
The agreement is dependent upon CEU's ability to freely grant U.S. degrees to graduating students, and now the two cooperating universities are turning to the Hungarian government to make sure that the necessary legal guarantees for that are in place.
The agreement would ensure that CEU's campus in Budapest can keep operating. CEU moved campuses to Vienna due to political pressure from the Hungarian government, causing a major uproar in European (and Hungarian) politics, raising concerns about Hungarian academic freedom. (Click here for more details).
This agreement was first suggested by Manfred Weber, the European People's Party's Spitzenkandidat, after several members of the EPP initiated the expulsion of the Hungarian governing party from the political group.
