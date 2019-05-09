Gergely
8 °C
12 °C
Index - In English In English Eng

CEU signs cooperation agreement with Technical University of Munich

BFALU20170501160
Kovács Zoltán
2019.05.09. 11:52

 CEU and the Technical University of Munich signed a cooperation agreement that  concerns joint academic curricular activities and three dual appointments in the fields of politics, society and technology.

The agreement is dependent upon CEU's ability to freely grant U.S. degrees to graduating students, and now the two cooperating universities are turning to the Hungarian government to make sure that the necessary legal guarantees for that are in place.

The agreement would ensure that CEU's campus in Budapest can keep operating. CEU moved campuses to Vienna due to political pressure from the Hungarian government, causing a major uproar in European (and Hungarian) politics, raising concerns about Hungarian academic freedom. (Click here for more details).

This agreement was first suggested by Manfred Weber, the European People's Party's Spitzenkandidat, after several members of the EPP initiated the expulsion of the Hungarian governing party from the political group. 

Support the independent media!

The English section of Index is financed from donations.

Support Index
15%
Filippov Gábor, Nagy Ádám, Tóth Csaba Párhuzamos univerzumok
4999 Ft
4250 Ft
15%
V. Kulcsár Ildikó Anyák, nagyik és más szent őrültek
3290 Ft
2797 Ft