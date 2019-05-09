CEU signs cooperation agreement with Technical University of Munich

Students and professors are protesting with free lectures and debates at the square in front of Parliament in Budapest. Index explains why.

CEU is relocating all its US-accredited programs it offered in Budapest to Vienna. What does it all mean? Our FAQ tries to give you all the answers.

This is how the Hungarian government could slowly force CEU out of the country. Central European University, founded in Hungary by financier George Soros.

Orbán is seemingly attempting to fulfill the criteria Manfred Weber set for Fidesz's continued stay in the EPP, but is it going to be enough?

CEU and the Technical University of Munich signed a cooperation agreement that concerns joint academic curricular activities and three dual appointments in the fields of politics, society and technology.

The agreement is dependent upon CEU's ability to freely grant U.S. degrees to graduating students, and now the two cooperating universities are turning to the Hungarian government to make sure that the necessary legal guarantees for that are in place.

The agreement would ensure that CEU's campus in Budapest can keep operating. CEU moved campuses to Vienna due to political pressure from the Hungarian government, causing a major uproar in European (and Hungarian) politics, raising concerns about Hungarian academic freedom. (Click here for more details).

This agreement was first suggested by Manfred Weber, the European People's Party's Spitzenkandidat, after several members of the EPP initiated the expulsion of the Hungarian governing party from the political group.

