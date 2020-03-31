Hungary releases details about deceased coronavirus patients
The Hungarian government's coronavirus website released the sex, age, and pre-existing medical conditions of the patients who have died of COVID-19 in Hungary. The website promises that county-level data about confirmed cases will soon be available as well.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is 492, 37 have recovered, and doctors have taken 14,146 samples for testing, although it is not clear how many people these were taken from. By Tuesday morning, another patient, a 59-year-old woman with several previously existing medical conditions, has died of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16.
Here are all the (seemingly non-chronological) data the government released about the victims of the pandemic in Hungary:
|Number
|Gender
|Age
|Existing condition
|1
|Female
|76
|Cardiovascular disease
|2
|Female
|65
|Malignant tumour
|3
|Male
|74
|Cardiovascular disease
|4
|Male
|79
|Cardiovascular disease
|5
|Male
|68
|Cardiovascular disease
|6
|Female
|41
|Hypertension
|7
|Male
|38
|Chronic pancreatitis, alcohol-related liver damage
|8
|Male
|53
|Cardiovascular disease
|9
|Female
|90
|aorta stenosis, ischaemic heart disease, hypertension, atrial fibrillation
|10
|Male
|75
|Hypertension
|11
|Male
|80
|N/A
|12
|Male
|73
|Ischaemic heart disease, encephalopathy, hepatopathy, vasoconstriction, hypothyroidism
|13
|Female
|86
|TBC, LC, PE, HT, DM, diabetic polyneuropathy, MVT
|14
|Male
|92
|Allergic asthma, stroke, pacemaker
|15
|Male
|94
|COPD
|16
|Female
|59
|Diabetic patient with transplanted kidney, COPD, ischaemic heart disease, hypertension
Support the independent media!
The English section of Index is financed from donations.
- Budapest, eladó egyéb
-
- Alapterület m2 Szobák db Vételár
- Budapest, IX. kerület Máriássy utca 4.
-
- Alapterület m2 Szobák db Vételár
Rovataink a Facebookon