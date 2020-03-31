Hungary releases details about deceased coronavirus patients

The Hungarian government's coronavirus website released the sex, age, and pre-existing medical conditions of the patients who have died of COVID-19 in Hungary. The website promises that county-level data about confirmed cases will soon be available as well.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is 492, 37 have recovered, and doctors have taken 14,146 samples for testing, although it is not clear how many people these were taken from. By Tuesday morning, another patient, a 59-year-old woman with several previously existing medical conditions, has died of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16.

Here are all the (seemingly non-chronological) data the government released about the victims of the pandemic in Hungary:

Number Gender Age Existing condition 1 Female 76 Cardiovascular disease 2 Female 65 Malignant tumour 3 Male 74 Cardiovascular disease 4 Male 79 Cardiovascular disease 5 Male 68 Cardiovascular disease 6 Female 41 Hypertension 7 Male 38 Chronic pancreatitis, alcohol-related liver damage 8 Male 53 Cardiovascular disease 9 Female 90 aorta stenosis, ischaemic heart disease, hypertension, atrial fibrillation 10 Male 75 Hypertension 11 Male 80 N/A 12 Male 73 Ischaemic heart disease, encephalopathy, hepatopathy, vasoconstriction, hypothyroidism 13 Female 86 TBC, LC, PE, HT, DM, diabetic polyneuropathy, MVT 14 Male 92 Allergic asthma, stroke, pacemaker 15 Male 94 COPD 16 Female 59 Diabetic patient with transplanted kidney, COPD, ischaemic heart disease, hypertension

