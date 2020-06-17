The Trianon-code: How a nation copes with trauma

"That is how it was, that is how it will be!" "No! No! Never!" "Everything back!" "Hungary dismembered is no country; Hungary intact is the country of Heaven!" A hundred years ago, on 4 June 1920, Hungary lost 70% of its area pursuant to the Treaty of Trianon, leaving a third of the country's ethnic Hungarians stranded beyond the borders of their motherland. The national trauma of Trianon is still with us a century later, there is no way to shake it off: This is Index's Explainer on the Trianon-code, the way we have talked about one of Hungary's greatest national tragedies from Miklós Horthy's era all the way to the present day.

