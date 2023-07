THE BIG FISH! 🎣



THAT IS ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!



Nathan Aspinall is absolutely INSPIRED right now!



Clayton misses tops for a 120 checkout, and The Asp punishes with a roof-raising 170 checkout to make it six legs on the spin!



📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts Final pic.twitter.com/TbffX34me8