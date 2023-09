Még Szoboszlai is megjelent, de elmaradt az újabb magyar csoda

VAN VEEN THUMPS ASPINALL!



A huge result for Gian van Veen as he thrashes Nathan Aspinall 6-1 to move into a provisional qualification spot for the World Grand Prix!



What a performance from the Dutchman!



🔜 Luke Humphries v Keane Barry

📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 | #ET12 R2 pic.twitter.com/uaOXO8WUHE