Meghalt a labdarúgás egyik ikonikus alakja

One of Bulgarian football’s greats, Petar Zhekov, has died aged 78. Zhekov scored 253 Bulgarian league goals for Beroe and CSKA Sofia and won the Golden Boot award in 1969, the Silver one in 1970 and the Bronze one in 1973. The only Bulgarian player to have claimed all 3 🥇🥈🥉 pic.twitter.com/fDHGzgYjF4