Ezek a filmek és sorozatok tűnnek el a Netflixről

A következő 31 nap rengeteg új címet hozhat az előfizetők számára, amelyeket a Netflixen nézhetnek, de több film van, ami a hónap folyamán hirtelen eltűnhet a megkezdett filmek listájáról.

A kellemetlen meglepetések elkerülése érdekében az Independent közölt egy átfogó listát azokról a műsorokról, amiket eltávolítanak a Netflix egyesült királysági kínálatából. Ez azt jelentheti, hogy a magyarországi kínálatban is hasonló volumenű változtatásokra lehet számítani.

Január elsején törlik a következő filmeket és sorozatokat:

The Accidental Golfer, Adult Behaviour, It’s All in the Mind, Angel (2008), Annabell’s Spectacularities, The Apple War, Artificial Svensson, As Seen On TV, The Assault, Bang, Barbie: A Fairy Secret, The Bells in Old Town, Best Before, Beware of the Jonsson Gang, Bit by Bit, Bitch Hug, Bitter Sweetheart, Blackjack, Blackjackets, The Boy in the Tree, The Brig Three Lilles, Burlesque, The Call-Up, Career, Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie, The Chef (2005), The Children (1945), City of My Dreams, Clueless (1995), The Constant Gardener, The Corridor, The Courier, A Day Will Dawn, Dear John (1964), Dear RelativesThe Die Is Cast, The Divergent Series: Allegiant, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Dream House, Drop Dead Fred, Eve’s Apple, False As Water, Fiancee For Hire, Flight, The Flute and the Arrow, For Her Sake, Four More Years, Framed, From Mr Gunnar Papphamar, Gangs of New York, The Girls (1968), Gossip (2000) – a teljes lista elérhető az Independenten.

Január másodikán leveszik a kínálatból a következő sorozatokat: Aval, Downton Abbey, Lellobee City Farm, Messy Goes to Okido, Mustang Island, Nate Is Late, The Office US (nine seasons), Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, The Paper, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Shaun the Sheep, Superstore, Timmy Time, Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, Transformers: Cyberverse, Under Arrest.

Leveszik a Netflix saját gyártású filmjét, a Thieves of the Woodot is január 3-án. Nem lesz elérhető a Catch.er és a Who's the Boss január 5-től, az Uncle Drew január 6-tól, a The Phantom of the Opera (2004), a Twilight (2008), a Twilight-filmek, január 10-től a Mama’s Boy és a The Wolf of Wall Street, január 11-től a Good Time, január 12-től a Back with the Ex és a Milada. Január 15-től törlik a következő hét filmet: Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, The Butterfly’s Dream, Marked, Osuofia in London, Osuofia in London 2, Pyar Ke Do Pal, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. Január 16-től nem érhető el a Body Fixers, a Four in a Bed és a Jezebel sem. Január 19-től pedig leveszik a You Don’t Mess with the Zohant, 20-tól a Damnationt, 21-től pedig a The Luminariest.

(Borítókép: Részlet a Clueless című filmből. Fotó: CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images)